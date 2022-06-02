1,452 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Knight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 129,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of BKI opened at $67.51 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

