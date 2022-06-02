ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $658.92 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.78 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.80.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

