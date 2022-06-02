FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,550 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 98,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 312,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.