GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 18,512 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

