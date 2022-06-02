Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 32,296 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of East West Bancorp worth $61,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 945,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
EWBC stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.