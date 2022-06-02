DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DoorDash worth $60,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

DASH opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

