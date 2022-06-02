LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,227 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1,294.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 544 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 321.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

SEA stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

