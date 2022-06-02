Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Corning worth $112,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

