LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,918 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $179.25 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.