CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $108,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 96,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,240,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

