Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $111.61 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $111,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($130.11) to €127.00 ($136.56) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

