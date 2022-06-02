Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 255.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of Omnicell worth $111,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,697,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

OMCL stock opened at $108.86 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.64.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

