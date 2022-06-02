LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,704 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $282.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.11. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.