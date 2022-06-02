LPL Financial LLC Has $23.02 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,220,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Roblox by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

