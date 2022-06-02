LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,939 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,681. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

