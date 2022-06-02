Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

