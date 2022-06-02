ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after acquiring an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastly by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 146,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297,640 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $64.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.