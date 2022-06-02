Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 541.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,001 shares of company stock valued at $37,446,607 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,263.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,302.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,428.03. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

