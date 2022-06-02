Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $56,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

