Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $60.88 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $60,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.