Blair William & Co. IL Sells 649 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $155.12.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
