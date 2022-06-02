Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,262 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,626,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.