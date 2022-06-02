Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.