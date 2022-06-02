Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Manchester United worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $663.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -13.95%.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

