GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 6,104 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 489,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,305,000 after acquiring an additional 470,569 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

KRC opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.