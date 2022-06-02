4,602 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.37.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $773,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

