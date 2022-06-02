Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fortinet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $289.06 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.67 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.98 and a 200-day moving average of $314.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

