LPL Financial LLC Acquires 24,093 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $62.79 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78.

