LPL Financial LLC Buys 309,778 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 248,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 93,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

EWI opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.