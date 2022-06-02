Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.82% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

