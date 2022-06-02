LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

