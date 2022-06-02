LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,596 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

