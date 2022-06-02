LPL Financial LLC Buys 29,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $22,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

