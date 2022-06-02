LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,930 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,811 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after buying an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,608,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

