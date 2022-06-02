LPL Financial LLC Has $21.73 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $186.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $201.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

