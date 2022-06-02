LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Shift4 Payments worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 97.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 121,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

