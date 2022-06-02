LPL Financial LLC Has $22.23 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $97.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

