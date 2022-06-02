LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $36.70 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67.

