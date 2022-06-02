LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 275,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $153.69 and a twelve month high of $202.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.