LPL Financial LLC Buys 47,810 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $22,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

