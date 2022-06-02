LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 588,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 75,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

MMLG opened at $18.48 on Thursday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.