National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

