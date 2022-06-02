LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $23,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE KKR opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

