LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.