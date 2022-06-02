LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $218.82 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.