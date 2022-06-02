LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,103 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

