LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 141,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after acquiring an additional 35,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 440,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

