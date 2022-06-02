LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,950 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Aptiv worth $24,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aptiv by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,913,000 after purchasing an additional 923,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,739,000 after purchasing an additional 499,369 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $107.52 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

