LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.39% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHYB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

