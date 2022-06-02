LPL Financial LLC Has $25.52 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $104.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

